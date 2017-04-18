Future Museum artists in 2017: Ovidiu Anton, Anetta Mona ChiE a...
In 2017, the Future Museum's dramaturgy centres around this group of Romanian A©migrA© artists, each of whom were born in Romania and then either settled in another country or spent many years abroad. On May 18 2017, the spring season of the museum will open with Ovidiu Anton's first solo show in Romanian.
