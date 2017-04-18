Future Museum artists in 2017: Ovidiu...

Future Museum artists in 2017: Ovidiu Anton, Anetta Mona ChiE a...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

In 2017, the Future Museum's dramaturgy centres around this group of Romanian A©migrA© artists, each of whom were born in Romania and then either settled in another country or spent many years abroad. On May 18 2017, the spring season of the museum will open with Ovidiu Anton's first solo show in Romanian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC