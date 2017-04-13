First Listen to Cleveland Orchestra's Newest 5-DVD Box Set Featuring Bruckner Symphonies

The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Mst have announced details of their latest DVD release, a 5-DVD Box Set of previously issued recordings: Bruckner Symphonies Nos. 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9 recorded live at Severance Hall and Austria's Musikverein and Abbey of Saint Florian from 2006 to 2012.

