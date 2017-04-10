Family struggling to bring injured lo...

Family struggling to bring injured loved one home to Dublin

1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Weeks after a devastating crash in the Republic of Georgia, Zach Lawrence's family is trying to bring him home to Dublin. Lawrence, a 38-year-old startup consultant who was raised in Reynoldsburg, was in the eastern European state for a business conference when the car in which he was riding in from a fishing trip veered into a 50-foot-deep ravine on March 21. The car flipped repeatedly and hit a tree.

Chicago, IL

