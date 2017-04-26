Elton John cancels Las Vegas shows af...

Elton John cancels Las Vegas shows after hospitalization

Elton John thanked his fans Tuesday for "an avalanche of kindness" as he recovers from a "rare and potential deadly infection" he apparently got during a tour of South America. British musician Elton John performs on stage in Vienna, Austria on November 24, 2016.

