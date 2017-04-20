Electricity, natural gas will fuel future VWs

Vienna, Austria - Having burned it fingers rather badly with diesel power, Volkswagen is going all out to develop new technology that is demonstrably cleaner than current standards. At the 38th Vienna Motor Symposium on Friday, head of Volkswagen powertrain development Friedrich Eichler presented new developments in electric power, natural gas propulsion and a new coasting function for internal combustion engines.

