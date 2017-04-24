Eight Data Presentations at ECCMID Showcase the Broad Applicability...
SCYNEXIS, Inc. , a biotechnology company delivering innovative anti-infective therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced results showing evidence of activity of the company's lead product candidate SCY-078 against fungal infections in multiple settings and indications. These results were described in a total of eight oral and poster presentations at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases , held April 22 through 25, 2017 in Vienna, Austria.
