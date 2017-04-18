Divorcee lands job as HERMIT in the Austrian Alps
'This is solely based on race': Self-proclaimed rapper who screamed 'Allahu Akbar' before randomly shooting dead three people on Fresno street had nothing to do with terrorism - he just wanted to kill white people, say cops Divorcee, 58, lands his dream job as a HERMIT who will live without heating or running water in the Austrian Alps A 58-year-old divorcee has landed his dream job as a hermit who will live without heating or running water in the Austrian Alps. Stan Vanuytrecht was singled out from 50 who applied for the job of looking after a 350-year-old building in a cliff-face overlooking Saalfelden in the state of Salzburg, Austria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC