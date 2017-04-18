Divorcee lands job as HERMIT in the Austrian Alps

'This is solely based on race': Self-proclaimed rapper who screamed 'Allahu Akbar' before randomly shooting dead three people on Fresno street had nothing to do with terrorism - he just wanted to kill white people, say cops Divorcee, 58, lands his dream job as a HERMIT who will live without heating or running water in the Austrian Alps A 58-year-old divorcee has landed his dream job as a hermit who will live without heating or running water in the Austrian Alps. Stan Vanuytrecht was singled out from 50 who applied for the job of looking after a 350-year-old building in a cliff-face overlooking Saalfelden in the state of Salzburg, Austria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.