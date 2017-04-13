Devoted dad travels to Vienna to dona...

Devoted dad travels to Vienna to donate his kidney to his son: 'A part of me is with him'

19 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Graham had just moved home to Ireland after over a decade living in Vienna, Austria but within four days of starting a new career with Facebook he became seriously ill and was brought to St Vincent's Hospital. Graham, who is originally from Wexford town, was diagnosed with end stage kidney failure, he then struggled with home dialysis and some infections.

