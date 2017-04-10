Darksiders Warmastered will release on the Wii U on May 27th

Despite anything that you may have read, Darksiders: Warmastered Edition will indeed be coming to the Wii U and it now has a release date. While production on Wii U games might be slowing a bit due to the Switch's release last month, the Wii U version of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition will be launching on May 27th for an MSRP of $19.99.

