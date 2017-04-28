Dark Mofo bull slaughter show 'not a ...

Dark Mofo bull slaughter show 'not a stunt', public urged to 'look deeper'

The organisers of Hobart's winter festival have confirmed a performance involving a freshly-killed bull will go ahead, despite the community backlash. Dark Mofo's creative director, Leigh Carmichael, urged people outraged at the thought of a three-hour performance which uses meat, blood and entrails from a freshly slaughtered animal to consider the artwork more deeply.

