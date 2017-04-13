Czech lobbyist Dalik released from prison

Lobbyist Marek Dalik, who was serving a four-year sentence for corruption, left prison in the afternoon after the Czech Supreme Court ordered to immediately release him, Prison Service directorate's spokeswoman Petra Kucerova told CTK. The NS decided so after a closed hearing dealing with the recourses filed by both Dalik and the state attorney's office, its spokesman Petr Tomicek said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.