Czech lobbyist Dalik released from prison
Lobbyist Marek Dalik, who was serving a four-year sentence for corruption, left prison in the afternoon after the Czech Supreme Court ordered to immediately release him, Prison Service directorate's spokeswoman Petra Kucerova told CTK. The NS decided so after a closed hearing dealing with the recourses filed by both Dalik and the state attorney's office, its spokesman Petr Tomicek said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC