Clostridium difficile infections linked to higher death rates if infection recurs

Vienna, Austria: Repeated infection with the bacterium Clostridium difficile , which causes stomach upsets and diarrhoea, is linked to higher death rates, as well as having a significant impact on health services in terms of cost and hospital beds occupied. In the first of two presentations at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases tomorrow , Professor Alistair Leanord, from Glasgow University, UK, will say that in Scotland the extra impact on the health service from C. difficile infections amounted to 10,600 bed days a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.