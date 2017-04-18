Circadian rhythms may play critical r...

Circadian rhythms may play critical role in recovery of consciousness in brain-injured patients

Circadian rhythms may play a crucial role in the recovery of consciousness of patients with severe brain injuries, a study published in Neurology. In the first ever study of its kind, researchers from the University of Surrey and the University of Salzburg, Austria, examined circadian body temperature variations of 18 patients suffering from severe brain injuries and the potential link to consciousness.

