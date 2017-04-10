Cidara To Present Data On Novel Antifungal CD101 And Cloudbreak...

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. , a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that data from nonclinical studies of its novel echinocandin antifungal CD101 and its CloudbreakTM antibacterial immunotherapy CD201 will be presented at the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Vienna, Austria from April 22-25 and at the 2017 Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting in Portland, Oregon from April 26-29.

