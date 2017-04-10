Captive daughter's agonising first words: 'No one will believe me'
When Elisabeth Fritzl spoke to police at the end of her 24-year-captivity ordeal at the hands of her father, she shocked officers with her words. "No one will believe me anyway," Elisabeth told Willibald Reitner, who in April 2008 was the head of criminal investigation in Amstetten, the Austrian city where Fritzl kept his daughter locked away for more than two decades.
