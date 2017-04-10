AUTOMOTIVE: Another insight on PSFK for Members

AUTOMOTIVE: Another insight on PSFK f...

The world's first flying car is set to go from render to reality, with preorders launching during this year and deliveries starting in the next two. AeroMobil , the Slovak startup behind the project, will unveil the latest model at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, which takes place from April 20 to April 23.a The new model comes almost three years after the initial prototype which was unveiled in Vienna, Austria and will be the first commercially available machine produced by the venture capital-backed company.

