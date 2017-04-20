Austrian suspected of war crimes in Ukraine detained in Poland

An Austrian man suspected of war crimes in the conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was arrested in Poland on Sunday, Austrian prosecutors said. The 25-year old is accused of "having killed soldiers involved in fighting at the Donetsk airport who had already surrendered and/or of having killed civilians", said a spokesman for the prosecutor's office in Wiener Neustadt in the northeastern province of Lower Austria.

