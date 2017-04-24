Austrian president all women will hav...

Austrian president all women will have to wear headscarves

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Austria's left-leaning president Alexander Van Der Bellen has suggested all women must one day wear headscarves to combat Islamophobia. The green-backed independent triumphed over his populist right-wing rival Norbert Hofer in December after an unprecedented repeat vote.

