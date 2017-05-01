Austrian Orientalist Hammer-Purgstall commemorated in Shiraz

Austrian Orientalist Joseph Freiherr von Hammer-Purgstall , mostly renowned for the first ever complete translation of the Divan of Hafez into a Western language, was commemorated on Saturday in Shiraz, the southern Iranian city that is home to the Persian poet Hafez. The commemoration was organized by the National Library and Archives of Fars at Tar-o-Pud Gallery on the sidelines of an exhibition titled "Hammer-Purgstall, a Bridge between Hafez and Goethe".

