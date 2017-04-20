Austrian far-right lawmaker - stop giving Turks Austrian nationality

The far-right runner-up in Austria's presidential election last year, Norbert Hofer, said there should be no dual-citizenship for Turks until Ankara discloses how many Turks in Austria still hold Turkish citizenship. FILE PHOTO: Austria's far right Freedom Party former presidential candidate Norbert Hofer addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, December 6, 2016.

