Austria rings sounds of music, innovation, dynamism

Despite being far away from each other, Austrians and Koreans are kindred spirits sharing unusual passions for the arts, culture and nature, says Ambassador Elisabeth Bertagnoli. Although typically identified as Europe's crown jewel of art, music and sightseeing, Austria is as much about cutting-edge technology and innovation as Amadeus Mozart or Gustav Klimt, the country's top envoy to Korea wants people to know.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.