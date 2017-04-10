Austria: 2 trains collide at station in Vienna, 9 injured22 min ago

Austria: 2 trains collide at station ...

Austria: 2 trains collide at station in Vienna, 9 injured

Saturday

Two trains collided at a station in Vienna on Saturday, leaving nine people with largely light injuries, authorities said. The accident happened at Meidling station, near the center of the Austrian capital, on Saturday afternoon.

