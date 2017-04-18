Australians Have Beef with Hermann Ni...

Australians Have Beef with Hermann Nitsch Performance Involving Bull Carcass

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

The Viennese Actionist's latest bloody ritual is set to take place in Hobart, but an animal rights group and a local politician are calling for its cancellation. Hermann Nitsch, "135.Action part 2" at the Havana Biennial A forthcoming performance by Hermann Nitsch in Australia that involves 500 liters of blood and the remains of one freshly slaughtered bull may be cancelled following protests by an animal rights group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC