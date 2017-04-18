Australians Have Beef with Hermann Nitsch Performance Involving Bull Carcass

The Viennese Actionist's latest bloody ritual is set to take place in Hobart, but an animal rights group and a local politician are calling for its cancellation. Hermann Nitsch, "135.Action part 2" at the Havana Biennial A forthcoming performance by Hermann Nitsch in Australia that involves 500 liters of blood and the remains of one freshly slaughtered bull may be cancelled following protests by an animal rights group.

