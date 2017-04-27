April 27, 2017Jewish officials hail A...

April 27, 2017Jewish officials hail Austria's decision to adopt antisemitism definition

Vienna follows the UK and Israel towards adopting a universal definition of the age-old phenomenon. Move comes week after NGO reports record levels of antisemitism in the country.

