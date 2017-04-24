Airbus chief in Eurofighter fraud probe

Airbus chief in Eurofighter fraud probe

Tom Enders was head of the defence division at Airbus predecessor European Aeronautic, Defense and Space Company at the time of the deal The dispute stems from Austria's 2 billion-euro Eurofighter warplane purchase more than a decade ago. Austria said in February it would sue French aerospace giant Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, citing money related to local contracts they said was hidden in the cost of the planes.

