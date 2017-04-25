A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call...

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. , a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign mints, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

