15:25 Kazakhstan, UN signs MoU
Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Jakip Assanov and UN Deputy Secretary-General Yuri Fedotov signed a Memorandum of Understanding during Assanov's official trip to Vienna, Austria on April 11, the press service of the Prosecutor General reported. "This is a very important event for us, as it will help the states of Central Asian region to raise their potential in combating the modern challenges, violent extremism, terrorism, and transnational organized crime," noted Fedotov.
