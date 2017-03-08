Warm send off to special athletes par...

Warm send off to special athletes participating in World Winter Games

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, March 10 - The sports ministry held a send off function here on Friday for the athletes, their coaches and officials going to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games to be held between March 14 to 25 in Graz, Austria. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar were present on the occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC