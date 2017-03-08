Warm send off to special athletes participating in World Winter Games

New Delhi, March 10 - The sports ministry held a send off function here on Friday for the athletes, their coaches and officials going to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games to be held between March 14 to 25 in Graz, Austria. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar were present on the occasion.

