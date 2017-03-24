Vinitaly International Academy hosts a unique vertical tasting of Austrian wines
During Vinitaly, the second day of the Vinitaly International Academy seminars introduces wine professionals to one of the most long-standing grapes of Austria, the Riesling of Heiligenstein, and to one of its foremost producers, the Weingut Brundlmayer situated approximately 70 km north-west of Vienna. The seminar entitled ?A 21-year journey with the Austrian Riesling of Heiligenstein and the Weingut Brundlmayer" is a vertical tasting which will take place on Monday 10 April at 10am in the new Vinitaly International multifunctional space wine2digital, in the PalaExpo of Veronafiere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC