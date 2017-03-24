Vinitaly International Academy hosts a unique vertical tasting of Austrian wines

During Vinitaly, the second day of the Vinitaly International Academy seminars introduces wine professionals to one of the most long-standing grapes of Austria, the Riesling of Heiligenstein, and to one of its foremost producers, the Weingut Brundlmayer situated approximately 70 km north-west of Vienna. The seminar entitled ?A 21-year journey with the Austrian Riesling of Heiligenstein and the Weingut Brundlmayer" is a vertical tasting which will take place on Monday 10 April at 10am in the new Vinitaly International multifunctional space wine2digital, in the PalaExpo of Veronafiere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.