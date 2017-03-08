Vienna zoo puts down its pelicans because of bird flu
In this undated photo provided by the Schoenbrunn Zoo a flock of pelicans is pictured at the zoo in Vienna, Austria. The zoo has euthanized its flock of 20 Dalmatian pelicans after examinations showed them infected with bird flu.
