UPDATE 1-Iraqi oil minister: market is decisive factor in possible cut extension

Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi talks to journalists during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016. Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Saturday the market is a decisive factor in deciding whether to extend into the second half of this year a global agreement on reducing oil output.

