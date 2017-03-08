U.N. nuclear watchdog board backs chief Amano for a third term

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano addresses a news conference after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 6, 2017. The U.N. nuclear agency's 35-nation Board of Governors on Wednesday backed the agency's chief, Yukiya Amano, for a third term as director general after he ran unopposed on a platform of continuity in dealing with issues like Iran's nuclear program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.