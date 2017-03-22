Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
Lemur catta twin cubs, which were born on March 18, 2017, are seen with their mother in this handout photograph dated March 21, 2017, released on March 22, 2017, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/Handout via A Lemur catta cub, which was born on March 18, 2017, is seen with its mother in this handout photograph dated March 20, 2017, released on March 22, 2017, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria.
