Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman and Katrina t...

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman and Katrina to romance at the historic golden roof in Austria - News

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Glamsham.com

Bollywood alleged ex flames has wrapped up shooting for a song in their upcoming TIGER ZINDA HAI at the historic, quaint and visually stunning town called the Golden Roof, this town is a favourite of epic Hollywood productions. The town gets it uncommon name from sun rays shining on its bronze, metallic and in a few cases, gold encrusted rooftops of homes and the city centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC