The Smurfs and emoji deliver messages...

The Smurfs and emoji deliver messages of happiness on new stamps

New stamps from the United Nations Postal Administration, the Emirates Post Group, and Ireland's An Post focus on happiness. Issued March 20, the International Day of Happiness, 20 U.N. stamps feature the cartoon characters the Smurfs as they appear in the upcoming animated movie Smurfs: The Lost Village .

Chicago, IL

