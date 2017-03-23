Secondary Market Transaction Results in U.S. Court Jurisdiction Over Foreign Lender
Foreign financial institutions that trade dollar-denominated securities on the secondary market may not appreciate that they could be forced to defend an action arising from such a transaction in a U.S. court. That is what happened, however, to an Austrian bank that purchased a $10 million interest in a syndicated $1.5 billion term loan on the secondary market.
