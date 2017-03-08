Results for Prothena's Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose Study of PRX002...
Results for Prothena's Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose Study of PRX002/RG7935 in Patients with Parkinson's Disease to be Presented at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases Prothena and Roche to co-host symposium on alpha-synuclein pathology and non-motor manifestations in Parkinson's disease on March 31, 2017 at 5:15 CET DUBLIN, Ireland, March 09, 2017 -- Prothena Corporation plc , a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies, today announced that clinical data from the Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX002 in patients with Parkinson's disease will be highlighted in an oral presentation in the late-breaking therapeutic strategies session at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases , to be held March 29 - April 2, in ... (more)
