Results for Prothena's Phase 1b Multi...

Results for Prothena's Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose Study of PRX002...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Results for Prothena's Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose Study of PRX002/RG7935 in Patients with Parkinson's Disease to be Presented at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases Prothena and Roche to co-host symposium on alpha-synuclein pathology and non-motor manifestations in Parkinson's disease on March 31, 2017 at 5:15 CET DUBLIN, Ireland, March 09, 2017 -- Prothena Corporation plc , a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies, today announced that clinical data from the Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX002 in patients with Parkinson's disease will be highlighted in an oral presentation in the late-breaking therapeutic strategies session at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases , to be held March 29 - April 2, in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC