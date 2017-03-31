Plans for Sarnia-Lambton still alive ...

Plans for Sarnia-Lambton still alive following Texas joint venture announcement

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The London Free Press

The Nova Chemicals Corunna site, near Sarnia, Ont., is shown in this file photo. The Ontario government is calling for a study to compare the cost of building and operating chemical plants in Sarnia with several chemical-manufacturing regions in the U.S. Nova Chemicals says Sarnia-Lambton is still in the running for a new polyethylene plant after the company announced a joint venture this week with Total and Borealis that could see a new $1.7-billion US ethylene cracker, and a new polyethylene plant, built on the Gulf Coast in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb '17 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,760 • Total comments across all topics: 280,017,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC