Pharnext to Present New PXT864 Synergy Data at AD/PDTM 2017, the 13th ...
Pharnext to Present New PXT864 Synergy Data at AD/PDTM 2017, the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders Pharnext SA , a French biopharmaceutical company developing an advanced portfolio of products for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease , will be presented at the AD/PDTM 2017 congress on March 29 - April 2 in Vienna, Austria. Today, the use of approved standards of care in AD, i.e. donepezil and memantine, shows transient efficacy and is moreover associated with side effects.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
