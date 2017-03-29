Pharnext to Present New PXT864 Synerg...

Pharnext to Present New PXT864 Synergy Data at AD/PDTM 2017, the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders Pharnext SA , a French biopharmaceutical company developing an advanced portfolio of products for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease , will be presented at the AD/PDTM 2017 congress on March 29 - April 2 in Vienna, Austria. Today, the use of approved standards of care in AD, i.e. donepezil and memantine, shows transient efficacy and is moreover associated with side effects.

