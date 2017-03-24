'P.E.I. was in his heart and in his s...

'P.E.I. was in his heart and in his soul': Harpsichordist Gordon Murray mourned by Islanders, family

Islanders and family remember P.E.I. born harpsichordist as 'warm' and 'patient.' Islanders are mourning the death of P.E.I. born musician Gordon Murray after he was hit by a car in Vienna, Austria, March 12. "All of us are still very much in shock," said Murray's eldest daughter Charlotte Rydlund from Vienna.

Chicago, IL

