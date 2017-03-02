Nickleback member impersonated
Check out ALL of the Long Island ladies that have been a part of previous Roger & JP's Hottest Contests. One of the more hated bands in music today is Nickleback, they seem to be the brunt of most jokes and worldwide disdain and I don't know why, because they have had some songs in the charts and most of all they have been quite the success in spite of it all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAB-FM West Babylon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb 7
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC