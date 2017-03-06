Nestle to close Linz plant in Austria, 127 jobs to go
Swiss food group Nestle plans to close its plant in Linz, Austria, by March 2018, it said on Tuesday, citing falling demand and changing consumer trends. It said it would consult labor representatives to help the 127 staff affected.
