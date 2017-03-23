The inspections regime put in place to closely monitor Iran's nucle... WASHINGTON - The inspections regime put in place to closely monitor Iran's nuclear activity is in jeopardy unless the U.S. and other nations contribute more money, the head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday. Yukiya Amano, the agency's director general, said he used his visit to Washington to make the case for an increase to the Trump administration and to U.S. lawmakers who control the federal budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.