MoneyGram bidder Euronet ramps up fight to stop Chinese rival's bid

Euronet Worldwide Inc ramped up its fight against China's Ant Financial Services Group in trying to acquire MoneyGram International Inc , urging the U.S. government to closely scrutinize the rival Chinese bid saying it raises "significant national security risks." FILE PHOTO - A Moneygram logo is seen outside a bank in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2016.

