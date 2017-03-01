Media can register now for ESTRO 36 - Europe's largest congress on radiation oncology

Registration has now opened for journalists for ESTRO 36 - Europe's largest congress on radiation oncology, organised by the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology . ESTRO 36 takes place at the Reed Messe Vienna GmbH, Congress Centre, Messeplatz 1, A-1021 Vienna, Austria, 5 - 9 May 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.