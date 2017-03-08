Magna develops self-charging electric...

Magna develops self-charging electric-fuel cell combo vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

The fuel cell range-extended electric vehicle is a stop-gap solution until such time that long-range electric cars can speed up recharging and/or a proper hydrogen refuelling network is built, Magna said. Electric cars take time to recharge and hydrogen for fuel-cell vehicles are still tough to come by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Feb 7 PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... Jan '17 Brexit 6
News Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo... Jan '17 Brexit 2
News Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader... Dec '16 Brexit 1
News Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10) Nov '16 Swedenforever of ... 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC