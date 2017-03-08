Long lost works by female composers t...

Long lost works by female composers to be resurrected with new recording

The lost works of five composers have been resurrected as part of a project to shine a light on neglected female musicians throughout history. Rescued from decades hidden in archives, libraries and private collections, the pieces will be premiered on BBC Radio 3 to coincide with International Women's Day next year.

Chicago, IL

