Lenzing Starts Tencel Expansion

4 hrs ago Read more: Nonwovens Industry

Lenzing has broken groun on its Tencel specialty fiber expansion in Heiligenkreuz, Burgenland, Austria, at a special ceremony attended by Lenzing CEO Stefan Doboczky, along with Bernd Zauner and Dieter Eichinger, the two managing directors of Lenzing Fibers, Burgenland's Provincial Governor Hans Niessl and Alexander Petschnig, the Regional Minister for Economic Affairs. "We will invest about 70 million over the coming 12-month period to expand production capacities for our high-quality botanic specialty fibers" Doboczky says.

