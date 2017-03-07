Jeremy Schonfeld Hosts Birdland's First Ever Songwriter Circle
Jeremy Schonfeld hosts and participates in Birdland's first ever SONGWRITER CIRCLE on March 13th. The evening features today's most talented writers and performers both on and off-Broadway, including award winning composer/lyricists Neil Berg , Paul Scott Goodman , and the songwriting team of Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor .
