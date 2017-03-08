Iran UN envoy says Israel behind assassinations of nuclear scientists
Iran's Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Reza Najafi at the IAEA board of governors meeting at the International Center, in Vienna, Austria, Monday, March 2, 2015. Iran's ambassador to the United Nation's atomic agency this week claimed that "Israel-hired terrorists" were behind the assassinations of several nuclear scientists in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Feb '17
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|6
|Islam Ban sought by Far Right Austrian Party fo...
|Jan '17
|Brexit
|2
|Trump National Security Adviser Met With Leader...
|Dec '16
|Brexit
|1
|Johammer J1 e-bike functions like a Tesla Power...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|Trump effect unknown in tight Austrian presiden...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Austria far-rightist's presidential bid draws i... (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Swedenforever of ...
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC